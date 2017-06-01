Bob Seger tour includes a stop in St. Louis later this year

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will perform in St. Louis on Oct. 12.
The band, on a national tour starting in late August, is scheduled to play at the Scottrade Center.
Tickets will be on sale June 16 but official fan club members of the band will get access to buy tickets on June 13.
Nancy Wilson from the band Heart will appear on the Seger tour on select dates, according to media reports. It’s not known if she’ll perform in St. Louis.
Seger’s hits include “Night Moves, “We’ve Got Tonight” and “Against The Wind.”
