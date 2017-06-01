Allegiant offers free services to military members, their families

Allegiant Air, MidAmerica Airport’s only passenger airline, has started a program to benefit active and retired military members.
The Allegiant Honors program, which was announced in Charlotte, is open to active duty and retired military, as well members of the National Guard, military reserve and their dependents, by giving them select free services.
In order to qualify for the program, passengers must serve in any United States branch of military service and have qualifying identification.
Free services offered include:
▪ Up to three pieces of checked baggage free. For people who are active duty, in the reserves or in the National Guard, each bag must weigh less than 100 pounds. For spouses and dependents of people in the military, or retired veterans, each bag must weigh less than 40 pounds.
▪ No charge for oversized checked baggage.
▪ One carry-on bag within Allegiant size limits.
▪ Free boarding pass printing at the airport.
▪ Free seat assignments, pending availability.
▪ Up to one pet in cabin.
▪ Active military may board with priority boarding at no charge.
Allegiant is the only passenger airline to fly out of MidAmerica Airport, which is a joint use airport along with Scott Air Force Base, the largest employer in St. Clair County.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
Comments