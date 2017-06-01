15-year-old boy dies in two-person ATV crash in Macoupin County

A 15-year-old boy died in a two-person ATV crash that occurred Wednesday night in Macoupin County, according to the Sheriff’s Department there.
The boy was riding the vehicle with a 12-year-old girl when they crashed and were ejected.
The boy, who was from Plainview, a rural town, was transported to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield where he later died from his injuries.
The girl, who is also from Plainview, was flown by Arch Helicopter to the Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. She was in serious but stable condition Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies received a 911 call about the incident at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday evening.
The cause of the crash was undetermined as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, and their names were unreleased pending notification of the family. An investigation was ongoing.
Comments