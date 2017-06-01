Local representative wants you to serve on advisory committees

State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is forming an education citizens advisory committee.
Stuart plans for the committee to meet throughout the year to discuss legislation in Springfield, local issues and ideas for future legislation, according to a news release.
“My Education Citizens’ Advisory Committee allows me to sit down together with educators, administrators, teachers, parents and concerned citizens to talk about how state policies can improve our local schools,” Stuart said in a news release.
Stuart also has, or plans to form, advisory commitees on public safety, healthcare, senior citizen issues, veterans’ issues, good government and women’s issues.
“I believe that the best policies and best ideas arise when members of the community collaborate and share ideas,” Stuart said in a news release. “My citizens’ advisory committees give me the opportunity to bring members of the community together to brainstorm ways in which we can make government work for us.”
The education advisory committee’s first meeting is scheduled for 5 to 6 p.m. Monday at Lincoln Middle School, at 145 West St. in Edwardsville.
Residents interested in learning more about or joining Stuart’s committees should call 618-365-6650 or send an email to RepKatieStuart@gmail.com.
