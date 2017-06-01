Mine Haul Road intersection improvements underway

Intersection improvements along Mine Haul Road are underway, and daytime lane restrictions are planned, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.
IDOT said lane restrictions may be encountered along Illinois 158, east of Frank Scott Parkway at Mine Haul Road.
The lane restrictions would be in place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. through July 1, IDOT said. The restriction is required for the intersection improvements at Mine Haul Road.
During former St. Clair Township Highway Commissioner Skip Kernan’s final term, he worked to have Mine Haul Road re-opened where it intersects with Illinois 158.
The roughly $241,000 project is being paid for with St. Clair Township money, said current Highway Commissioner Jim Hursey.
Hursey added that the project, which he inherited from Kernan’s tenure, is a huge chunk of the township’s road construction budget, which Hursey is proposing to be $650,000 for the fiscal year.
Hursey said he wished Mine Haul Road had never been closed to begin with, but if he were highway commissioner last year, he would have never started the project because Frank Scott Parkway has been built out.
Hursey said the intersection will have turn lanes and will be constructed “really safe.”
“Overall it will be a good project when its done,” Hursey said.
Comments