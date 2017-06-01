18th Air Force Change of Command ceremony at SAFB

Gen. Carlton Everhart II (left) applauds after Lt. Gen. Giovanni Tuck (right) assumed command of the 18th Air Force during a change of command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base Thursday morning. At center is CMsgt. Todd Petzel, who assisted in the ceremony.
Lt. Gen. Giovanni Tuck took over command of the 18th Air Force from Lt. Gen. Samuel Cox, who is retiring. The change of command ceremony was held at the Scott Event Center at Scott Air Force Base. From left: Gen. John Hyten, Gen. Carlton Everhart II, Lt. Gen. Samuel Cox, and Lt. Gen. Giovanni Tuck.
Lt. Gen. Giovanni Tuck took over command of the 18th Air Force from Lt. Gen. Samuel Cox, who is retiring. The change of command ceremony was held at the Scott Event Center at Scott Air Force Base Thursday morning. Here, Cox makes remarks just before the actual transfer of command to Tuck.
Lt. Gen. Giovanni Tuck took over command of the 18th Air Force from Lt. Gen. Samuel Cox, who is retiring. The change of command ceremony was held at the Scott Event Center at Scott Air Force Base Thursday morning. Here, Tuck joins the audience in applauding Cox as he finished his remarks just prior to the actual transfer of command to Tuck.
