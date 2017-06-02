Hopskeller Brewing Co. to reopen later this summer

Aaron Eckert would have taken up tuba, but he wasn’t big enough to play it in fourth grade. Euphonium was the next best thing. He joined the Carillon Quartet of three euphonium players and a tubaist at University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music in New York. Carillon will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at Union United, 721 E. Main St. in Belleville.