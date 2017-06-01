Sen. Dick Durbin
Sen. Dick Durbin Alex Brandon AP
Sen. Dick Durbin Alex Brandon AP

Metro-East News

June 01, 2017 3:05 PM

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin statement on Paris Climate Accord

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-Springfield) released the following statement after President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. will pull out of the Paris Climate Accord:

“Pulling out of the international agreement to protect this Earth from the threat of climate change is a fateful message to our children and grandchildren. The President and his party have chosen politics over science and greed over responsibility. With this announcement, President Trump surrendered our nation’s global leadership. This is not America First. This is America last when it comes to the stewardship of this planet.”

