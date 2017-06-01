Schnucks issues walnut allergy alert for cinnamon pudding cake

Schnucks Bakery is issuing an allergy alert on three cakes that don’t list walnuts on the ingredient list.
Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to walnuts may run the risk of having an allergic reaction if they consume the product, according to a Schnucks news release.
The three cakes to watch out for are the Schnucks Bakery Half Cinnamon Pudding Cake, the Schnucks Bakery Cinnamon Pudding Cake Slice and the Schnucks Bakery Sliced Pudding Cake Tray. The company is recalling those three cakes with sell-by dates up to and including June 12, 2017. The cakes were sold in all 100 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa.
A customer brought the omission to Schnucks’ attention, but there have not been any reports of illnesses from the consumption of the cakes so far.
Anyone who has purchased the affected products is encouraged to return them to their nearest store for a full refund. Those with questions can call the Schnucks Consumer Affairs department at 314-994-4400.
