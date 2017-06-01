Metro-East News

June 01, 2017 3:44 PM

Most-read at bnd.com in May: A TV show comes here, public payrolls, lives cut short

News-Democrat

The most-read stories at bnd.com in May touched on a variety of topics, from a TV show headed here to pay for our public servants to tragic deaths for metro-east youngters.

The top five:

1. ‘American Pickers’ is headed to Illinois. They need you to tell them where to go.

2. Public pay database: What did government workers make last year?

3. Body found in East St. Louis park is that of missing teen

4. Trenton 20-year-old’s heroin death is subject of police investigation

5. 12-year-old who drowned at Fairview Heights hotel was in town for a graduation

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Southern Illinois doctor talks about the opioid crisis

Southern Illinois doctor talks about the opioid crisis 1:57

Southern Illinois doctor talks about the opioid crisis
Shriner's patient will be marshal at 5K 1:06

Shriner's patient will be marshal at 5K
Doctor talks about prescribing opioids 3:27

Doctor talks about prescribing opioids

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos