Man missing from Winchester, Mo., found safe in Alabama

A man missing from Winchester, Missouri, has been found safety in Alabama, St. Louis County police say.
William Kunes Jr., 49, went missing Saturday afternoon from the 400 block of Lindy Boulevard. He had left multiple suicide notes at his residence, which police say is not typical behavior for him.
He was found Thursday afternoon, police reported on Twitter.
UPDATE: Mr. Kunes has been located safe in Alabama. Thank you for your help. @KMOV @FOX2now @ksdknews @stltoday @kmoxnews https://t.co/ftM8nAdvHD— St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) June 1, 2017
