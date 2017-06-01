Metro-East News

June 1, 2017 3:58 PM

Man missing from Winchester, Mo., found safe in Alabama

News-Democrat

A man missing from Winchester, Missouri, has been found safety in Alabama, St. Louis County police say.

William Kunes Jr., 49, went missing Saturday afternoon from the 400 block of Lindy Boulevard. He had left multiple suicide notes at his residence, which police say is not typical behavior for him.

He was found Thursday afternoon, police reported on Twitter.

Related content

Metro-East News

Comments

Videos

More Videos

How can you avoid the standstill traffic on the Poplar Street Bridge? 1:08

How can you avoid the standstill traffic on the Poplar Street Bridge?

Pause
Could Larry Hall be responsible for killings of women in Summerfield and Chester? 2:28

Could Larry Hall be responsible for killings of women in Summerfield and Chester?

Triad QB leads Knights to victory over Kahoks 1:17

Triad QB leads Knights to victory over Kahoks

Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column 4:28

Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 3:53

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

Belleville police have two carjacking suspects in custody; one or two still at large 5:40

Belleville police have two carjacking suspects in custody; one or two still at large

Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland 0:12

Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland

Columbia football twins lead Eagles to victory 2:20

Columbia football twins lead Eagles to victory

What you need to know about the future Fairview Heights rec center 1:04

What you need to know about the future Fairview Heights rec center

Fairview Heights woman gets dream job as flight attendant 1:17

Fairview Heights woman gets dream job as flight attendant

  • Chester mom suspects Larry Hall in killing of her daughter, Paulette Webster.

    Mary Webster of Chester discusses the killing of her daughter, Paulette Webster.

Chester mom suspects Larry Hall in killing of her daughter, Paulette Webster.

View more video

Metro-East News