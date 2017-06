facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:50 Black rhino calf Moyo plays at St. Louis Zoo Pause 1:06 Shriner's patient will be marshal at 5K 3:27 Doctor talks about prescribing opioids 2:35 Gov. Rauner's take on Illinois' third year without budget 1:57 Southern Illinois doctor talks about the opioid crisis 3:15 Southern Illinois doctor talks about the opioid crisis 0:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr. compares a race track to his dad 1:58 US Rep. Mike Bost on Paris Climate Accord, Veterans Affairs 1:46 Area veterans share health-care challenges with US Rep. Mike Bost 2:22 US Rep. Mike Bost talks about veterans benefits Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The new black rhino calf at the St. Louis Zoo, Moyo, is captured on video for the first time. St. Louis Zoo

The new black rhino calf at the St. Louis Zoo, Moyo, is captured on video for the first time. St. Louis Zoo