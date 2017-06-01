Charged Clinton County teen told he can’t leave his house

A 17-year-old Clinton County teen facing involuntary manslaughter appeared in court Thursday afternoon in Carlyle where a judge denied his request to modify a house arrest order, as well as scheduled a pretrial hearing.

Special prosecutor David Rands told the court both attorneys agreed they needed about 30 days or so to sort through the case’s evidence and prepare motions before scheduling a trial.

“At that point we would both be situated to set a trial,” Rands said.

The teen’s attorney, C.J. Baricevic, of Belleville, also requested the 17-year-old’s house order be modified so he could attend church on Sundays and therapy sessions in Breese.

“He has received therapy in a limited capacity at his house … it would be more effective to go to Breese,” Baricevic said.

Associate Judge Ericka Sanders denied the request, stating the reason for the order was to keep him at home.

“Therefore at this time I do not want him out in the community,” Sanders said.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:50 Black rhino calf Moyo plays at St. Louis Zoo Pause 1:06 Shriner's patient will be marshal at 5K 3:27 Doctor talks about prescribing opioids 2:35 Gov. Rauner's take on Illinois' third year without budget 1:57 Southern Illinois doctor talks about the opioid crisis 3:15 Southern Illinois doctor talks about the opioid crisis 0:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr. compares a race track to his dad 1:58 US Rep. Mike Bost on Paris Climate Accord, Veterans Affairs 1:46 Area veterans share health-care challenges with US Rep. Mike Bost 2:22 US Rep. Mike Bost talks about veterans benefits Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Juvenile in Breese death case released from detention, placed under house arrest A judge ruled Thursday that a juvenile charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of another teen at a Clinton County party can stay at home, under house arrest, while awaiting trial. bbrueggemann@bnd.com

The teen was arrested in the morning hours of April 23, just after the death of Jacob J. Arter, an 18-year-old football player who was a month away from graduation.

Arter died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese after a physical altercation at a party in a clubhouse in rural Germantown.

In late April, Sheriff’s Detective Scott Voss testified that the teen and Arter talked briefly and the 17-year-old punched Arter’s head.

Some witnesses told Voss that Arter did not hit back and told the teenager he did not want to fight. Voss added, however, that witness accounts differed. The detective said the sheriff’s department will interview at least 34 witnesses throughout the investigation.

Sanders initially ordered the teen stay in jail as a probation officer looked into his home life — in early May he was sent home on house arrest.

Rands, an appellate prosecutor, is serving as the special prosecutor in the case at the request of Clinton County State’s Attorney John Hudspeth, who is related to the juvenile’s family.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:50 Black rhino calf Moyo plays at St. Louis Zoo Pause 1:06 Shriner's patient will be marshal at 5K 3:27 Doctor talks about prescribing opioids 2:35 Gov. Rauner's take on Illinois' third year without budget 1:57 Southern Illinois doctor talks about the opioid crisis 3:15 Southern Illinois doctor talks about the opioid crisis 0:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr. compares a race track to his dad 1:58 US Rep. Mike Bost on Paris Climate Accord, Veterans Affairs 1:46 Area veterans share health-care challenges with US Rep. Mike Bost 2:22 US Rep. Mike Bost talks about veterans benefits Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Here's what we know about death of Breese teen Jacob J. Arter died after he was battered at a party in rural Clinton County. The sheriff's department continues an investigation. Kelsey Landis klandis@bnd.com

Related stories from the Belleville News-Democrat Latest from juvenile hearing on death of Breese teen punched at party

Prosecutors have not requested that the case be tried in adult court. If convicted in juvenile court, a juvenile can be sentenced to a term of incarceration up to his or her 21st birthday.

The judge ordered the juvenile’s name not be released.

The teenager is scheduled for a pretrial hearing at 3 p.m. on June 29, where Sanders expects the case’s evidence to be completed and both attorneys ready to move forward in the case.