More Videos

1:27 At least 49 dead in Orlando nightclub mass shooting

2:33 Chester mom suspects Larry Hall in killing of her daughter, Paulette Webster.

2:28 Could Larry Hall be responsible for killings of women in Summerfield and Chester?

0:17 Fire departments battle house fire in Cahokia

4:28 Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column

2:20 Donations for Hurricane Harvey relief

1:21 If you donate blood, you can save three lives

0:22 New Baden, IL, gathers relief for Houston floods

1:04 What you need to know about the future Fairview Heights rec center

0:16 Six Flags' new Typhoon Twister water ride in action

3:11 Opponents to Shiloh apartment complexes voice their opposition

0:57 Meet the new principal at St. Clare Catholic School in O'Fallon