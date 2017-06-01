Terrorism Center says police training needs to be updated

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:07 Hearing in Clinton County teen manslaughter case Pause 0:50 Black rhino calf Moyo plays at St. Louis Zoo 1:06 Shriner's patient will be marshal at 5K 3:27 Doctor talks about prescribing opioids 2:35 Gov. Rauner's take on Illinois' third year without budget 1:57 Southern Illinois doctor talks about the opioid crisis 3:15 Southern Illinois doctor talks about the opioid crisis 0:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr. compares a race track to his dad 1:58 US Rep. Mike Bost on Paris Climate Accord, Veterans Affairs 1:46 Area veterans share health-care challenges with US Rep. Mike Bost Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A gunman killed at least 49 people inside a gay nightclub in Orlando early Sunday morning. After holding hostages for hours, the gunman was killed by authorities in a shootout. More than 50 others were injured in the attack. Nicole L. Cvetnic, JulieAnn McKellogg McClatchy

A gunman killed at least 49 people inside a gay nightclub in Orlando early Sunday morning. After holding hostages for hours, the gunman was killed by authorities in a shootout. More than 50 others were injured in the attack. Nicole L. Cvetnic, JulieAnn McKellogg McClatchy