Metro-East News

June 01, 2017 8:14 PM

Award-winning cupcake restaurant coming to Edwardsville

News-Democrat

Anyone in the mood for some cupcakes?

The St. Louis-based Jilly’s Cupcake Bar & Cafe announced plans to expand into Edwardsville, according to ksdk.com. The report says the new store will be at 222 E. Park St.

According to Jilly’s website, the cupcakes have been selected as the best in St. Louis by STLRestaurant.news, and thedailymeal.com said the cupcakes are the best in Missouri. Chefs Casey Shiller and Dana Holland are also two-time winners of Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars.”

For more about Jilly’s Cupcake Bar & Cafe, visit their website or Facebook page.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

At least 49 dead in Orlando nightclub mass shooting

At least 49 dead in Orlando nightclub mass shooting 1:27

At least 49 dead in Orlando nightclub mass shooting
Hearing in Clinton County teen manslaughter case 1:07

Hearing in Clinton County teen manslaughter case
Shriner's patient will be marshal at 5K 1:06

Shriner's patient will be marshal at 5K

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos