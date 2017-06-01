Award-winning cupcake restaurant coming to Edwardsville

Anyone in the mood for some cupcakes?
The St. Louis-based Jilly’s Cupcake Bar & Cafe announced plans to expand into Edwardsville, according to ksdk.com. The report says the new store will be at 222 E. Park St.
According to Jilly’s website, the cupcakes have been selected as the best in St. Louis by STLRestaurant.news, and thedailymeal.com said the cupcakes are the best in Missouri. Chefs Casey Shiller and Dana Holland are also two-time winners of Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars.”
For more about Jilly’s Cupcake Bar & Cafe, visit their website or Facebook page.
