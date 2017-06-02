Metro-East News

Time to tune up those air conditioners, weekend temps approaching 90

Metro-east residents are in for a sunny Friday with a high around 87 degrees, National Weather Service forecastors are predicting.

Friday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees.

This weekend, highs will hover just under 90 degrees and there will be a chance of thunderstorms starting Saturday afternoon and continuing through Sunday night.

This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Light southeast wind.

Saturday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.

Monday ... Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.

Monday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 58 degrees.

Tuesday ... Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.

Tuesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 58 degrees.

Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.

Wednesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.

Thursday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.

