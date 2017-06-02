Metro-East News

June 2, 2017 8:03 AM

Most-viewed bnd videos in May: A car crash, a boating fatality, flooding

News-Democrat

The most-viewed videos at bnd.com in May spanned a number of different news events in the metro-east, from car crashes to a boating fatality to flooding, and news that one local school was leaving its athletic conference.

The top 5 videos last month:

1. Car crashes into building at 5200 N. Illinois St.

Car crashes into building on 5200 N. Illinois St.

No injuries have been reported after a car crashed into a building on 5200 N. Illinois St. in Fairview Heights on Wednesday.

drieck@bnd.com

2. One dead after boat capsizes on Baldwin Lake

One dead after boat capsizes on Baldwin Lake

One person died and two others swam safely to shore after their fishing boat capsized Wednesday on Baldwin Lake.

klandis@bnd.com

3. Truck attempts to drive through flooded section of U.S. 50

Truck attempts to drive through flooded section of US 50

Flooding from Silver Creek closed U.S. Route 50 in Lebanon. Some cars and trucks ignored the closure.

drieck@bnd.com

4. Basement and street flooding in Washington Park

Basement and street flooding in Washington Park

Aaron Loveless talks about his flooded basement in Washington Park Sunday. Torrential rains lingered in the metro-east this weekend, causing flash flooding and road closures.

snagy@bnd.com

5. Granite City to leave Southwestern Conference

Granite City to leave Southwestern Conference

Granite City High School Principal Daren DePew talks about Granite City's decision to leave the Southwestern Conference after the 2017-18 school year.

dwilhelm@bnd.com

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Arson suspected in Washington Park fire

View more video

Metro-East News

Editor's Choice Videos