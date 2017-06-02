Most-viewed bnd videos in May: A car crash, a boating fatality, flooding

The most-viewed videos at bnd.com in May spanned a number of different news events in the metro-east, from car crashes to a boating fatality to flooding, and news that one local school was leaving its athletic conference.
The top 5 videos last month:
1. Car crashes into building at 5200 N. Illinois St.
2. One dead after boat capsizes on Baldwin Lake
3. Truck attempts to drive through flooded section of U.S. 50
4. Basement and street flooding in Washington Park
5. Granite City to leave Southwestern Conference
