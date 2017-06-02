Metro-East News

June 02, 2017 9:20 AM

Lane restrictions planned for I-270 Mississippi River bridge

Compiled by Joseph Bustos

jbustos@bnd.com

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to have daytime lane restrictions along the Interstate 270 Mississippi River Bridge, near Granite City in order to perform bridge inspections, the agency said.

Weather permitting, the lane restrictions are planned for:

▪  9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday along the westbound right lane,

▪  8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday along the eastbound right lane.

These lane restrictions are expected to result in significant traffic delays, IDOT said, and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

