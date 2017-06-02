Man hospitalized after forklift accident in Sauget

A man was hospitalized after a forklift accident late Thursday night in Sauget.
“He basically just got off balance and tipped it over,” Sauget Fire Chief Roger Thornton said. “The roll cage came down on his lower back.”
Thornton said the man was moving pallets around 10 p.m. during the night shift at Veolia Environmental Services when the accident occurred.
He was taken to the hospital in a MedStar ambulance.
“Minor to somewhat severe injuries — but he’s expected (to have) a full recovery,” Thornton said.
According to its website, the Sauget Veolia Environmental Services facility is 35-acres — 25 of which are used for active hazardous waste management.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments