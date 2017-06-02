Wild baby animals top 300 at rescue center

As Friend Owl said in “Bambi,” nearly everybody gets twitterpated in the springtime.
That was especially true this year and the Treehouse Wildlife Center is currently overflowing with more than 300 wild babies in need of care.
Volunteers said this is a record spring for them, and they put together a video to chronicle it. They also said they are in need of help and donations.
The website is www.treehousewildlifecenter.com for more information or to make a donation. Donations may also be mailed to Treehouse Wildlife Center, 23956 Green Acres Road, Dow, IL, 62022.
Potential volunteers may register for an orientation on June 10 by sending an email to treehouse.squirrelgirl@gmail.com.
