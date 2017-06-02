Grand jury dismisses sex assault charge in Shiloh case

A grand jury has dismissed a sexual assault charge filed against a 21-year-old Fairview Heights man in mid-April.
David A. Hall was charged after an underage girl checked into a hospital for treatment and told hospital staff she was a victim of criminal sexual assault. Prosecutors filed a Class 1 felony charge against Hall alleging sexual assault on April 13.
A grand jury returned the dismissal May 19 — they submitted a “No True Bill,” meaning they did not find sufficient evidence to support the charge.
On Friday, St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly noted the grand jurors in this case, as in any case, weighed in and determined what they thought of the evidence presented.
“We approach these cases with belief in credible alleged victims, and we aren't afraid to charge a case that may be tough to prosecute,” Kelly wrote in a comment to the BND. “... These kind of cases involving sexual conduct and consent can be perceived very differently from person to person and those attitudes can affect how a case moves forward or doesn't.”
