Former federal prosecutor crash scene, sobriety test

Troy, IL, Police released evidence photos and police car dash cam video of a crash and field sobriety test of Stephen Wigginton, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. Wiggington told officers he was not drinking. The officer told Wigginton he could smell alcohol on him.
Provided
Belleville West grad returns to town for quartet concert

Metro-East News

Aaron Eckert would have taken up tuba, but he wasn’t big enough to play it in fourth grade. Euphonium was the next best thing. He joined the Carillon Quartet of three euphonium players and a tubaist at University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music in New York. Carillon will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at Union United, 721 E. Main St. in Belleville.

