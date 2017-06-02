Former federal prosecutor crash scene, sobriety test
Troy, IL, Police released evidence photos and police car dash cam video of a crash and field sobriety test of Stephen Wigginton, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. Wiggington told officers he was not drinking. The officer told Wigginton he could smell alcohol on him.
Treehouse Wildlife Center, near Grafton, IL, is loaded with about 300 wild baby animals currently, with more arriving daily. Workers put together this video of some of the new critters for which they are caring.
Aaron Eckert would have taken up tuba, but he wasn’t big enough to play it in fourth grade. Euphonium was the next best thing. He joined the Carillon Quartet of three euphonium players and a tubaist at University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music in New York. Carillon will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at Union United, 721 E. Main St. in Belleville.
A gunman killed at least 49 people inside a gay nightclub in Orlando early Sunday morning. After holding hostages for hours, the gunman was killed by authorities in a shootout. More than 50 others were injured in the attack.
A 17-year-old Clinton County teen facing involuntary manslaughter charges appeared in court Thursday afternoon in Carlyle, where a judge denied his request to modify a house arrest order and scheduled a pretrial hearing.
Spoiler alert: Illinois' Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is blaming the majority Democrats for another epic fail of the state's ability to regulate its own spending by passing a budget. Illinois House and Senate members went home Wednesday. Here is the governor's statement after they left.
Bost was at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4183, outside of Scott Air Force Base, to talk about veterans-related legislation on which he has been working, much of which is aimed at improving the VA system and helping veterans receive benefits.