Metro-East News

June 02, 2017 2:20 PM

Woman dies from apparent drug overdose in Caseyville hotel

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

A 39-year-old woman died of a suspected heroin overdose Thursday at the America’s Best Inn in Caseyville.

St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Danny Haskenhoff said Teresa Ahne was with her boyfriend at the time of her suspected overdose.

Investigators have spoken with him about their activity in the hotel room leading up to her death.

However, no arrests have been made in the case.

“I don’t know if (police) are going to make an arrest,” Haskenhoff said. “It is still under investigation; at this moment there are no signs of foul play.”

Haskenhoff said the agency will not be able to confirm her cause of death until a toxicology report is completed.

He noted that Ahne’s license lists a Marissa address, her insurance form is from New Berlin and her father lives in New Athens.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Former federal prosecutor crash scene, sobriety test

Former federal prosecutor crash scene, sobriety test 2:40

Former federal prosecutor crash scene, sobriety test
Wild animal babies fill rescue center this spring 2:52

Wild animal babies fill rescue center this spring
Belleville West grad returns to town for quartet concert 2:12

Belleville West grad returns to town for quartet concert

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos