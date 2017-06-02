Woman dies from apparent drug overdose in Caseyville hotel

A 39-year-old woman died of a suspected heroin overdose Thursday at the America’s Best Inn in Caseyville.
St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Danny Haskenhoff said Teresa Ahne was with her boyfriend at the time of her suspected overdose.
Investigators have spoken with him about their activity in the hotel room leading up to her death.
However, no arrests have been made in the case.
“I don’t know if (police) are going to make an arrest,” Haskenhoff said. “It is still under investigation; at this moment there are no signs of foul play.”
Haskenhoff said the agency will not be able to confirm her cause of death until a toxicology report is completed.
He noted that Ahne’s license lists a Marissa address, her insurance form is from New Berlin and her father lives in New Athens.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
