The Winter's Tale opens Friday night at the Shakespeare Festival at Shakespeare Glen in Forest Park. Visit www.sfstl.com for more information.
Metro-East News

June 02, 2017 3:36 PM

Shakespeare Festival opens Friday night in St. Louis

News-Democrat

The Shakespeare Festival St. Louis’ 2017 production of The Winter’s Tale opens at 8 p.m. Friday, June 2 at Shakespeare Glen in Forest Park.

Highlights to this year’s production include original music composed by St. Louis-based The Rats & People Motion Picture Orchestra, a diverse cast under the direction of four-time Festival Director Bruce Longworth, and the unveiling of Schlafly’s custom-labeled draft beer, The Winter’s Ale.

Performances run nightly, except Tuesdays, and begin at 8 p.m., through Sunday, June 25.

For more information, visit www.sfstl.com or call 314-531-9800. Open lawn seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Premium seating, priced at $10 and $20, can be reserved online at www.sfstl.com, until noon the day of the show, or purchased after 5:30 p.m. in the Glen.

Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

