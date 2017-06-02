Shakespeare Festival opens Friday night in St. Louis

The Shakespeare Festival St. Louis’ 2017 production of The Winter’s Tale opens at 8 p.m. Friday, June 2 at Shakespeare Glen in Forest Park.
Highlights to this year’s production include original music composed by St. Louis-based The Rats & People Motion Picture Orchestra, a diverse cast under the direction of four-time Festival Director Bruce Longworth, and the unveiling of Schlafly’s custom-labeled draft beer, The Winter’s Ale.
Performances run nightly, except Tuesdays, and begin at 8 p.m., through Sunday, June 25.
For more information, visit www.sfstl.com or call 314-531-9800. Open lawn seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Premium seating, priced at $10 and $20, can be reserved online at www.sfstl.com, until noon the day of the show, or purchased after 5:30 p.m. in the Glen.
Comments