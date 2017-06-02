Endangered Persons Advisory issued for two missing elderly people

An Endangered Persons Advisory has been issued for two missing elderly people by the Effingham Police Department.
Margaret Quick, 84, and Charles E. Stone, 89, left the Villas of Hollybrook to go to a Thursday night event in Effingham, according to an Effingham Police Department release. They never arrived, however.
The two were last seen at about 9 p.m. on southbound I-55 at Exit 52.
Quick is described as a white female, 5-foot-4 with blue eyes and gray hair. Stone is a 6-foot tall white male with brown eyes and gray hair. The two were driving a silver Lincoln Continental with a cloth top and Missouri handicapped license plate CA89A.
Anyone with information about the location about these two people are asked to call the Effingham Police Department at 217-347-0774.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
