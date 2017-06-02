Metro-East News

June 02, 2017 3:36 PM

Endangered Persons Advisory issued for two missing elderly people

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

An Endangered Persons Advisory has been issued for two missing elderly people by the Effingham Police Department.

Margaret Quick, 84, and Charles E. Stone, 89, left the Villas of Hollybrook to go to a Thursday night event in Effingham, according to an Effingham Police Department release. They never arrived, however.

The two were last seen at about 9 p.m. on southbound I-55 at Exit 52.

Quick is described as a white female, 5-foot-4 with blue eyes and gray hair. Stone is a 6-foot tall white male with brown eyes and gray hair. The two were driving a silver Lincoln Continental with a cloth top and Missouri handicapped license plate CA89A.

Anyone with information about the location about these two people are asked to call the Effingham Police Department at 217-347-0774.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Shakespeare Festival St. Louis 2:59

Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
Hofbräuhaus developers return project money to Arkansas city 2:29

Hofbräuhaus developers return project money to Arkansas city
Former federal prosecutor crash scene, sobriety test 2:40

Former federal prosecutor crash scene, sobriety test

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos