Shriners Circus Parade in Belleville

The start of the annual Shriners Circus parade through Belleville. The circus will bring tigers, elephants, ponies, dogs, clowns, aerialists, trapeze artists and other acts to Belleville this weekend and to other locations in Southern Illinois in the coming days. Show times are 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Special Olympics athlete Danielle Lanxon waves to spectators from atop a Belleville Fire Department truck during the Shriners Circus parade through Belleville Friday night. The circus will bring tigers, elephants, ponies, dogs, clowns, aerialists, trapeze artists and other acts to Belleville this weekend and to other locations in Southern Illinois in the coming days. Show times are 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Legion of Honor Shriner Veterans wave to the crowd and get waves in return. The circus will bring tigers, elephants, ponies, dogs, clowns, aerialists, trapeze artists and other acts to Belleville this weekend and to other locations in Southern Illinois in the coming days. Show times are 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Legion of Honor Shriner Veterans in their float as it approaches Public Square in Belleville during the annual Shriners Circus Parade. The circus will bring tigers, elephants, ponies, dogs, clowns, aerialists, trapeze artists and other acts to Belleville this weekend and to other locations in Southern Illinois in the coming days. Show times are 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Ainad Drum Corps marches in the Shriners Circus Parade. The circus will bring tigers, elephants, ponies, dogs, clowns, aerialists, trapeze artists and other acts to Belleville this weekend and to other locations in Southern Illinois in the coming days. Show times are 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Parade spectators - young and old - wait for the parade to reach the Memorial Fountain in Public Square. The circus will bring tigers, elephants, ponies, dogs, clowns, aerialists, trapeze artists and other acts to Belleville this weekend and to other locations in Southern Illinois in the coming days. Show times are 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
A Belleville police officer waves to the crowd as he leads the annual Shriners Circus Parade. The circus will bring tigers, elephants, ponies, dogs, clowns, aerialists, trapeze artists and other acts to Belleville this weekend and to other locations in Southern Illinois in the coming days. Show times are 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com