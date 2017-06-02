SIUC wants to make sure you have a place to stay for the solar eclipse

Excited about the solar eclipse this summer?
Have an urge to go back to life in a dorm?
Both?
Then you’re in luck. According to thesouthern.com, SIU Carbondale will make 200 suites in Schneider Hall, one if its on-campus residence halls, available to you for the weekend.
The solar eclipse is Aug. 21 and can be seen in several places in southern Illinois.
In case you’d like to stay closer to home, Jefferson Barracks or Clydesdale parks or as close as you can get to St. Clair, Mo. or Festus, Mo., will be perfect places to watch the eclipse, according to eclipse2017.org.
NASA estimates that close to 55,000 visitors will travel to the area for the first total solar eclipse in the United States in 99 years.
And in case you’re worried about what might happen if the solar eclipse goes haywire, here’s what would happen if the moon got stuck.
