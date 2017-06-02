50th annual Ainad Shriner’s Circus Parade comes to town

A pink and blue cotton candy sky was the perfect background for the 50th annual Ainad Shriner’s Circus Parade.
All across Main Street, kids scrambled for candy and watched wide-eyed as marching bands, men in tiny cars and clowns paraded past them.
Lynnasia Barnhart, 3, waved enthusiastically to everyone who passed her. It wasn’t her first time at a parade, but her first at one in Belleville.
Lynnasia’s parents had drawn a chalk square on the street, signaling just how far she was allowed to go. When he dad swung her onto his shoulders, she giggled and started dancing.
She liked the music and animals best, out of everything she’d seen so far. And the little cars, of course.
“They’re crazy and fast,” Lynnasia said. “Vroom, vroom, like Umizoomi.”
The motor patrol cars drove in dizzying circles around the street, making parade attendees watch with jealousy. “I want that job,” one man said as they drove by.
Crowds had started marking their spots for the parade at 10 a.m. Thursday, eager to have the best viewing spot. There were no empty spots on the curb, at least not around downtown.
The Ainad Shriner’s Circus is June 3-4 at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds. Shows are at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments