Metro-East News

June 02, 2017 11:22 PM

Crews search for man who fell into Mississippi River in Calhoun County

News-Democrat

Search and rescue crews are at the Mississippi River in Calhoun County, Illinois, looking for a 20-year-old who fell in the water.

The man was walking with two friends near the Clarksville damn when two of them fell and the third jumped into the water to help, Pike County Sheriff Paul Petty told WGEM.

Crews were called out just after 6:30 p.m., WGEM reported, and two of the three individuals are out of the water. The 20-year-old man, who is from Louisiana, Missouri, has still not been found.

