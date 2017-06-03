Chance of thunderstorms through weekend

Here’s the full forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 90. Light wind in the morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Low in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
SUNDAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the upper 80s. Light wind.
SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Low in the mid 60s. Light wind.
MONDAY...Mostly sunny. High in the mid 80s. Light wind in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Low in the upper 50s.
TUESDAY...Sunny. High around 80.
TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Low in the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. High in the lower 80s. Low around 60.
THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. High in the mid 80s. Low in the lower 60s.
