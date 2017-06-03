Al Hicks, owner of Hicks Barbecue in Belleville, uses a propane torch to crisp the skin of these jumbo smoked chicken wings. He also made bacon-wrapped stuffed jalapenos, flavored with a jalapeno and mango sauce during the annual Brew & Que Festival that was held in the second and third blocks of East Main Street in downtown Belleville.
Paul Staley, owner of Corner Chill & Grill in Belleville, prepares roasted ears of corn right off the grill during the annual Belleville Brew & Que Festival on Saturday.
Al Hicks, owner of Hicks Barbecue in Belleville, talks about his grilling process at the annual Brew & Que Festival in downtown Belleville. Here, he has bacon-wrapped stuffed jalapenos on a grill. They are coated with a jalapeno and mango sauce for more flavor. He also made jumbo smoked chicken wings, which after two hours of smoking are then crisped with a propane torch.
Lunchtime during the annual Belleville Brew & Que Festival in downtown Belleville. Featuring barbecue, beer and music, the event was held in the second and third blocks of East Main Street.
