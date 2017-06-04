Barber shop moves to new location; Chiro-Med gets new owner

Ron’s Barber Shop in Mascoutah has a new location.
The business moved to 605 W. Main St. in Mascoutah, just three blocks east of its former location at 911 W. Main St., according to a Facebook post.
The new location is the former Moore’s restaurant building.
Chiropractic clinic has new owner
Chiro-Med Health Care Facility in O’Fallon has a new owner.
Dr. Chad Weber has been the clinic director for Chiro-Med O’Fallon since September 2013, but purchased the clinic earlier this year.
Chiro-Med is a full service chiropractic clinic that provides chiropractic care, physical therapy, spinal decompression and doctor monitored weight loss programs, according to a news release.
The practice is at 1480 N. Green Mount Road Suite 300A. For more information, call 618-622-2222.
Providence Bank promotion
Matt Warren, who works at Providence Bank in Fairview Heights, has been promoted to vice president commercial banking officer.
Warren has more than 12 years of banking experience. He joined Providence Bank in January 2016 as assistant vice president, commercial banking officer and was promoted to vice president commercial banking officer in May 2017.
During his banking career, Warren has focused on commercial lending, credit underwriting, risk and portfolio management, according to a news release.
Warren graduated with a bachelor’s of science in business administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2005; he completed a master’s in business administration from SIUE in 2007.
He is also a 2014 graduate from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado.
Nurse practioner joins family and sports medicine practice
Sarah Poirot, a nurse practitioner has joined the HSHS Medical Group Family & Sports Medicine at 670 Pierce Blvd. in O’Fallon.
Poirot is set to work with Dr. Ahmed Radwan, and nurse practitioner Amy Buck.
Poirot has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from McKendree University and a master’s degree in nursing at Maryville University in St. Louis.
As a primary care provider, Poirot will provide care to patients of all ages and offer a variety of services, including minor procedures, general wellness care, wellness exams and chronic illness management, among other things.
“We are excited to have Sarah join our team in O’Fallon,” said Melinda Clark, chief executive officer of HSHS. “She is a compassionate provider, dedicated to our promise of patient-first care.”
To schedule an appointment with Poirot, call 618-624-1860.
Seven bar and restaurant gets new owners
The Belleville bar and restaurant Seven is getting a new menu, interior design and new owners.
Brian Besse, the creator of Seven’s lounge and sushi concept, recently sold the downtown business to longtime employees Stephanie Gain and Amanda Schlecht.
Schlecht and Gain plan to remodel and offer new menu items. The grand opening will be July 7.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
