O’Fallon business lets families see babies before they’re born

twitter email Labor and delivery nurse Melissa Thurlow's Little Peek Boutique let's you see your baby before they're born. Pregnant women can bring friends and family along for an elective ultrasound or Little Peek Boutique can bring their technology to your home for a baby shower or gender reveal party. snagy@bnd.com

