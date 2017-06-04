Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon, evening

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible over western Illinois and northeast Missouri late Sunday afternoon into early this evening, according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis. Isolated instances of hail and damaging wind gusts were expected to be the primary threats.
The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Light south wind.
Tonight ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.
Monday ... Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tuesday ... Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tuesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Thursday ... Sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
