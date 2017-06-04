Belleville police investigate 2 possibly connected armed robberies

Police responded Saturday night to two possibly connected armed robberies, the Belleville Police Department said in a statement Sunday.
Officers were called at 9:45 p.m. to the 4300 block of S. Park Drive to a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Three male suspects with weapons reportedly approached three individuals and stole property belonging to one of them.
Police were called again at 10:55 p.m. to another report of an armed robbery, this time at Wing China at 9 Bellevue Park Plaza. Three male suspects entered the restaurant through an open rear door and forced employees to open the cash register. They fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Descriptions of the suspects in the two robberies appeared to be similar, the department said. Police were investigating the robberies as possibly connected.
No one was hurt in either robbery. Descriptions of the suspects were not immediately available.
Two men robbed Wing China at gunpoint in January. The suspects in that robbery also entered through the back entrance, an employee told police at the time.
Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Belleville police at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
