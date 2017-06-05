Metro-East News

June 05, 2017 6:23 AM

Metro-east under dense fog advisory until 9 a.m.

News-Democrat

National Weather Service forecasters issued a fog advisory for the metro-east Monday morning through 9 a.m.

The advisory was issued just before 5:30 a.m. and includes the cities of Belleville, Cahokia, Centralia, Edwardsville, Alton and St. Louis.

It stated visibility at times could dip to low as one-quarter of a mile.

“Motorists are advised to use caution and slow down, as objects on and near roadways will be seen only at close range,” the advisory stated.

After the fog passes, metro-east residents should expect sunny skies with a high around 88 degrees.

Monday night will remain mostly clear with a low of 59 degrees.

This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... Areas of dense fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight ... Mostly clear, with a low around 59 degrees. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday ... Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night ... Clear, with a low around 56 degrees. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 58 degrees.

Thursday ... Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.

Thursday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.

Friday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.

Friday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.

Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.

Saturday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 67 degrees.

Sunday ... Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.

