Metro-east under dense fog advisory until 9 a.m.

National Weather Service forecasters issued a fog advisory for the metro-east Monday morning through 9 a.m.
The advisory was issued just before 5:30 a.m. and includes the cities of Belleville, Cahokia, Centralia, Edwardsville, Alton and St. Louis.
It stated visibility at times could dip to low as one-quarter of a mile.
“Motorists are advised to use caution and slow down, as objects on and near roadways will be seen only at close range,” the advisory stated.
After the fog passes, metro-east residents should expect sunny skies with a high around 88 degrees.
Monday night will remain mostly clear with a low of 59 degrees.
This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Areas of dense fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight ... Mostly clear, with a low around 59 degrees. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tuesday ... Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tuesday Night ... Clear, with a low around 56 degrees. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 58 degrees.
Thursday ... Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Thursday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Friday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Friday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.
Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Saturday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 67 degrees.
Sunday ... Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
