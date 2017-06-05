Metro-East News

Power restored to zoo after morning outage

By Kelsey Landis

klandis@bnd.com

June 05, 2017 9:21 AM

The St. Louis Zoo was closed Monday morning because of a power outage, according to an announcement on the zoo’s website, though power was restored roughly two hours later.

The zoo was set to reopen at noon and close at 5 p.m.

Most of the exhibits were expected to be open, though zoo officials said other amenities would be limited and urged visitors to bring their own food and drink.

Backup power provided the services the animals needed during the outage, keeping them safe, according to a post on the zoo’s Facebook page.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Church offers free coffee, donuts and prayer in Fairview Heights

Church offers free coffee, donuts and prayer in Fairview Heights 2:16

Church offers free coffee, donuts and prayer in Fairview Heights

Highland dentist celebrates 25 years at Cedar Creek Dental 1:58

Highland dentist celebrates 25 years at Cedar Creek Dental
Lindsey Friess talks about the loss of her son, Kane 1:21

Lindsey Friess talks about the loss of her son, Kane

View More Video