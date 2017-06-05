Power restored to zoo after morning outage

The St. Louis Zoo was closed Monday morning because of a power outage, according to an announcement on the zoo’s website, though power was restored roughly two hours later.
The zoo was set to reopen at noon and close at 5 p.m.
Most of the exhibits were expected to be open, though zoo officials said other amenities would be limited and urged visitors to bring their own food and drink.
Backup power provided the services the animals needed during the outage, keeping them safe, according to a post on the zoo’s Facebook page.
