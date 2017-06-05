Metro-East News

June 05, 2017 10:37 AM

Muny kicks off season next Monday with ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

The Muny is kicking off its 2017 summer season next Monday with the first of seven shows playing through Aug. 13 at the outdoor theater in Forest Park.

Single tickets range from $15 to $95 and season tickets can be purchased for $77 up to $637.

Those interested in purchasing tickets should call 314-534-1111 or visit the Muny box office at 1 Theatre Drive in St. Louis — open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

