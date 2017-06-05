Muny kicks off season next Monday with ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

The Muny is kicking off its 2017 summer season next Monday with the first of seven shows playing through Aug. 13 at the outdoor theater in Forest Park.
Single tickets range from $15 to $95 and season tickets can be purchased for $77 up to $637.
- June 12 - 18: Jesus Christ Superstar
- June 20-29: Disney’s The Little Mermaid
- July 5 - 11: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
- Jule 13 - 19: All Shook Up
- July 21 - 27: The Unsinkable Molly Brown
- July 29 - Aug. 4: A Chorus Line
- Aug. 7 - 13: Newsies
Those interested in purchasing tickets should call 314-534-1111 or visit the Muny box office at 1 Theatre Drive in St. Louis — open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Comments