Cops handle fire as they run down middle of highway
Swansea Police officers, staffers and family members on Monday morning were drawing attention to the Special Olympics. They carried the Flame of Hope on Illinois 159 as part of a five-day torch run by members of law enforcements throughout Illinois, carrying on a 31-year-old tradition ahead of the annual athletic competitions for those with disabilities.
Steve Nagysnagy@bnd.com
