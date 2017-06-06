News
Belleville teen is an animal educator on his own YouTube channel
Jun 06, 2017
YouTuber Cole Shirk, a sophomore at Belleville West High School, posts educational videos on his YouTube channel titled "Animal Education With Cole Shirk." He posts new videos each week on Wednesdays.
