East St. Louis man charged with burglarizing Shiloh home

A 26-year-old East St. Louis man has been accused of burglarizing a home in Shiloh, according to a charge filed in St. Clair County last week.
Shawn A. Harlan Jr., of the 1400 block of Belmont Avenue in East St. Louis, allegedly burglarized a home in the 100 block of Pleasant View Court in Shiloh on May 17, according to the charge.
The same residence was previously burglarized on April 30. Two additional residences on Pleasant View Court were burglarized on May 15 and May 23. Harlan is not charged in connection with those burglaries.
Shiloh police officers patrolling the area took Harlan into custody after they observed him “acting suspiciously” on that street on May 31.
St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Nester issued a warrant for Harlan’s arrest on Friday.
Residential burglary is a Class 1 felony punishable by four to 15 years in prison.
Judge Andrew Gleeson set Harlan’s bail at $150,000. Harlan remained in custody as of Monday afternoon in the St. Clair County Jail.
