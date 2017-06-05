Road repair near Collinsville Middle School to last through June

Road repairs near Collinsville Middle School could slow traffic through the rest of June.
Starting on Tuesday, the intersection of Illinois 157 and Collinsville Road will be restricted to one lane in each direction from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Road crews are scheduled to repair the pavement there, but work is expected to wrap up by the end of the month, IDOT said in a news release.
Motorists can see traffic delays on IDOT’s website.
Comments