Vehicle crash leaves some without power in Sauget, Cahokia

Some residents in Sauget and Cahokia lost power after a car crashed into an electric pole Monday evening just outside of the Sauget Fire Department.
The crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m., Sauget Police Chief James Jones said. Police were still investigating the cause as of 9 p.m.
The driver, a man in his mid-50s, was taken to St. Louis University Hospital with minor injuries. The man also struck a mail box.
Ameren, the power company, stated on its online outage map that 114 customers were without power, but Jones estimated that about 80 homes in Sauget and about 120 homes in Cahokia were without power.
As of 9:15 p.m, Ameren estimated that power would be restored at about 11:20 p.m.
