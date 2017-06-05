West Belleville sees two car accidents within 11 minutes

Two car accidents in west Belleville occurred within 11 minutes of each other Monday evening, according to the Belleville Fire Department.
In one crash, an SUV and a sedan collided on Hillside Lane in neighborhood near Kmart. The extent of the drivers’ injuries was unknown as of 9:30 p.m. Monday.
The vehicles crashed head-on around 6:30 p.m., and two tow trucks came around 7:25 p.m. to take them away.
A couple of residents remarked that people often drove too fast on the road.
In another wreck around 6:30 p.m., an SUV flipped on its side after hitting a pole, according to the Belleville Fire Department.
The extent of injuries in the second accident was also unknown Monday evening.
2 serious MVA's within 11 minutes. Belleville's W. End. Two rescues. Both transported. 1 critical. 1 accident head-on. Other hit a pole. pic.twitter.com/5tLRnlS9Mb— BFD PIO (@BFDPIO) June 6, 2017
Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel
Comments