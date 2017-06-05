More Videos

  Vehicles crash on residential road in west Belleville

    A head-on car crash in a west Belleville neighborhood near a Kmart store involved two cars, an SUV and a sedan.

A head-on car crash in a west Belleville neighborhood near a Kmart store involved two cars, an SUV and a sedan.
A head-on car crash in a west Belleville neighborhood near a Kmart store involved two cars, an SUV and a sedan. cbischel@bnd.com

Metro-East News

West Belleville sees two car accidents within 11 minutes

By Casey Bischel

cbischel@bnd.com

June 05, 2017 10:00 PM

Two car accidents in west Belleville occurred within 11 minutes of each other Monday evening, according to the Belleville Fire Department.

In one crash, an SUV and a sedan collided on Hillside Lane in neighborhood near Kmart. The extent of the drivers’ injuries was unknown as of 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The vehicles crashed head-on around 6:30 p.m., and two tow trucks came around 7:25 p.m. to take them away.

A couple of residents remarked that people often drove too fast on the road.

In another wreck around 6:30 p.m., an SUV flipped on its side after hitting a pole, according to the Belleville Fire Department.

The extent of injuries in the second accident was also unknown Monday evening.

Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel

