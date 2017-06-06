This St. Louis TV meteorologist just revealed her next destination

Meteorologist Anne Elise Parks announced during a newscast in late May that she’s leaving St. Louis station KTVI (Channel 2).
She didn’t immediately specify where she was planning to go, but a post Monday night on her Facebook page revealed her next destination.
Parks will head to CBS 11 News, a television news station that covers north Texas.
“Dusting off my boots and heading to Cowboy Country,” Parks wrote in her Facebook post. “I love you already, Texas!”
Parks joined the combined operations of KTVI and KPLR (Channel 11) in mid-2014.
She previously worked at a station in Terre Haute, Ind.
Parks is a native of New Albany, Miss. She is a graduate of Mississippi State University, where she earned a degree in geoscience with an emphasis in broadcast meteorology, along with a minor in communications.
She is a former Miss Mississippi Teen USA contestant.
Comments