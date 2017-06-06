Anne Elise Parks
Anne Elise Parks Facebook
Anne Elise Parks Facebook

Metro-East News

June 06, 2017 6:45 AM

This St. Louis TV meteorologist just revealed her next destination

News-Democrat

Meteorologist Anne Elise Parks announced during a newscast in late May that she’s leaving St. Louis station KTVI (Channel 2).

She didn’t immediately specify where she was planning to go, but a post Monday night on her Facebook page revealed her next destination.

Parks will head to CBS 11 News, a television news station that covers north Texas.

“‪Dusting off my boots and heading to Cowboy Country,” Parks wrote in her Facebook post. “I love you already, Texas!”

Parks joined the combined operations of KTVI and KPLR (Channel 11) in mid-2014.

She previously worked at a station in Terre Haute, Ind.

Parks is a native of New Albany, Miss. She is a graduate of Mississippi State University, where she earned a degree in geoscience with an emphasis in broadcast meteorology, along with a minor in communications.

She is a former Miss Mississippi Teen USA contestant.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Women's health, abortion, fetal tissue issues on constituents' minds

Women's health, abortion, fetal tissue issues on constituents' minds 3:10

Women's health, abortion, fetal tissue issues on constituents' minds
Voters grill U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis on American Healthcare Act 3:50

Voters grill U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis on American Healthcare Act
Babies dying, U.S. system ranks low, constituents want better 5:06

Babies dying, U.S. system ranks low, constituents want better

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos