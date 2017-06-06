Three injured in early-morning Glen Carbon fire

Three individuals were treated for smoke inhalation after an early-morning fire at a mobile home, according to KMOX.
Three people being treated for smoke inhalation after fire in this Glen Carbon mobile home. @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/G0DNWKd8r7— Brian Kelly (@Brpkelly) June 6, 2017
The fire broke out about 3:30 a.m. at the home on Glen Crossing Road, according to KMOV.
The fire caused major smoke damage to the inside of the home, though it was still standing, KSDK reported.
Major smoke damage throughout inside of home, but all walls, roof still stand. Glen Carbon Fire chief says that's rare in these cases. #TISL pic.twitter.com/61tWY4cZxc— Abby Llorico KSDK (@AbbyLlorico) June 6, 2017
