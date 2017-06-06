Metro-East News

June 06, 2017 6:53 AM

Three injured in early-morning Glen Carbon fire

News-Democrat

Glen Carbon

Three individuals were treated for smoke inhalation after an early-morning fire at a mobile home, according to KMOX.

The fire broke out about 3:30 a.m. at the home on Glen Crossing Road, according to KMOV.

The fire caused major smoke damage to the inside of the home, though it was still standing, KSDK reported.

