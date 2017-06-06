Swansea Police join 3,000 in carrying flame to Special Olympics

It was a hot day to run, carrying fire down Illinois 159 on Monday, but Swansea police officers, staffers and family members were doing that to raise money and draw attention to the Special Olympics Summer Games.
Swansea police were among about 3,000 officers involved in the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which will last five days and covers 1,500 miles in Illinois with the Flame of Hope. The torch will end up in Bloomington, Illinois for the games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
This is the 31st year for the torch run, which has raised $43 million for Special Olympics.
The Special Olympics Illinois’ Summer Games will draw more than 4,000 athletes with disabilities and their partners to compete in events centered around Illinois State University. Including coaches, parents and others there are about 11,000 people at the games.
