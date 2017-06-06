Swansea Police join 3,000 in carrying flame to Special Olympics

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:10 Women's health, abortion, fetal tissue issues on constituents' minds Pause 3:50 Voters grill U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis on American Healthcare Act 5:06 Babies dying, U.S. system ranks low, constituents want better 0:31 Cops handle fire as they run down middle of highway 0:57 Best kept secret in town? Belleville splash pad is tucked away. 1:21 Little Peek Boutique gives you a glimpse of your baby before they're born 1:10 Belleville Brew & Que Festival 1:45 Belleville Shriners Circus Parade 0:46 Belleville Shriners Parade 5K Run/Walk 0:30 Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Swansea Police officers, staffers and family members on Monday morning were drawing attention to the Special Olympics. They carried the Flame of Hope on Illinois 159 as part of a five-day torch run by members of law enforcements throughout Illinois, carrying on a 31-year-old tradition ahead of the annual athletic competitions for those with disabilities. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

