Metro-East News

7-year-old girl shot in St. Louis still alive but on life support

News-Democrat

June 06, 2017 7:47 AM

A 7-year-old Webster Groves girl was still alive but on life support Tuesday after she was shot in the head last week in St. Louis, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Deniya Irving was shot shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Beacon and Lillian avenues. Three people, including two men and the girl’s mother, died in the same shooting.

Initial reports about the girl’s condition were conflicting Monday after relatives said the girl had died. The girl’s grandmother, Andrea Cunningham, told the Post-Dispatch on Monday that the girl was still alive but on life support.

More than 200 people gathered at Avery Elementary School in Webster Groves on Monday to pray for the girl’s recovery.

The deadly weekend in St. Louis left a total of 10 people confirmed dead and several others injured.

