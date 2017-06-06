Minor earthquake shakes small town south of St. Louis

A minor earthquake shook the Bonne Terre, Missouri area early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck at about 6:30 a.m. about 5 miles east of Bonne Terre near Potosi. The earthquake lasted about 30 seconds and reached a roughly 4-mile radius.
It was a relatively minor earthquake and fell in the lowest category of intensity as measured by the USGS. No damage was immediately reported.
The earthquake was relatively shallow, occurring about 10 miles below the surface. Shallow earthquakes can sometimes be more damaging than deeper earthquakes, according to one report from the Associated Press. A devastating earthquake in Italy in August 2016 occurred between 2 1/2 and 6 miles underground.
